Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, November 29, 2022

Milder air in play today as southwest flow returns to the state. This warmer push is coming ahead of our next frontal boundary that will make itself known overnight tonight and through at least the first half of tomorrow. Clouds will be on the increase this afternoon. Scattered showers develop overnight and then continue through midday tomorrow. Right now we are projecting rain totals of .1″-1″ with coverage at 90% of Ohio. The best threat of heavier rains will be in central and southern Ohio. The map below shows potential rain totals from sunset tonight through sunset tomorrow.

Tomorrow afternoon we expect clouds to decrease from west to east. However, we are looking at much colder air coming in behind this front making for a chilly Wednesday afternoon. The cold air mass holds through Thursday and Friday morning. Temps then moderate the balance of Friday. We expect partly to mostly sunny skies for Thursday and Friday to finish the week.

Saturday is mild for the start of the weekend, but we also see a decent amount of cloud cover. Those clouds may trigger a few spits and sprinkles over the southern half to two thirds of the state for midday and afternoon on Saturday. However, significant rain is not anticipate at this time for the daytime hours Saturday. Sunday starts with full sunshine, but clouds increase in the afternoon, ahead of a chance of showers for Sunday evening and overnight in central and southern Ohio. That threat continues all day Monday in the same areas. Rain totals for the 36 hour period will be .1″-.5″ from US 30 southward.

The rains expand next Tuesday, with .25″-1″ totals likely over 90% of the state, ending after midnight Tuesday night. The balance of the week will be colder but dry for Wednesday the 7th and Thursday the 8th.