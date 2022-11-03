Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, November 3, 2022

Share Facebook

No change in the near term forecast this morning as we remain sunny, warm and dry today and tomorrow. Now, we are bringing rain in a little faster in this forecast, looking at rain to start by mid to late morning on Saturday in western Ohio, and then spreading across the state. There still is potential for the moisture to slow as it tracks through central and eastern Ohio, lingering through Sunday. But, coverage will fall off sunday. combined, our Saturday through Sunday rain totals will stay at .1″-.6″ with total coverage at 90%. The map below shows a good visual of what we are looking at.

We dry down again for a large chunk of next week. High pressure is in control for Monday through Wednesday. Temps remain above normal and we should see good evaporation and drying. A system working into the SE US will back into Ohio for next Thursday, so we expect thicker clouds and with those clouds we cant rule out scattered showers. Right now we are downplaying it as this looks to be the remains of a tropical event, and at this point we cant count on any good track yet…but we need to watch it.

Our next “west to east” frontal progression comes in for next weekend, with scattered showers possible on a frontal passage Saturday the 12th. The moisture is not impressive at a few hundredths to a few tenths. However, we can look for a significant reset of temps, as much colder air is coming in behind. We will clear out saturday afternoon and sunday, but temps will be well below normal. That cold air holds into the start of the following week on Monday the 14th.