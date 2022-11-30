Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, November 30, 2022

Share Facebook

Big changes to our short term weather pattern as we finish November and get started on December. However, those changes are not holding long term. In fact, we end up on a bit of a roller coaster of sorts over the next 10 days, with ups and downs in temps and several bigger chances of moisture. Buckle up.

Today we will be dealing with moisture that developed late yesterday and overnight, lifting out of the state to the east and northeast. Moisture may linger into early to mid afternoon in parts of eastern Ohio, but cold air is racing in quite quickly. This means in addition to rain chances in Ohio today, we are also going to be looking for sloppy wet snow flakes. In come instances it may stick on grassy surfaces. Additional moisture today into early afternoon will have a liquid equivalent of .1″-.5″. Clouds will break from west to east, but eastern tier counties may not see much blue sky before sunset.

We clear out everywhere overnight and continue in our colder move. We should be mostly sunny and chilly tomorrow, and then start to see some temperature moderation Friday midday and afternoon, again with full sunshine. Clouds develop for Saturday, and those clouds can trigger scattered showers as temps stay mild. Moisture totals are a few hundredths to a tenth or two with coverage at 60%. Clouds break up Saturday night with a chilly surge of air before we turn out partly to mostly sunny with near normal temps on Sunday.

Monday and Tuesday bring rain showers to the state with rain totals over the 2 day period at .25″-1.75″ and coverage at 100%. The map below show the rains to start next week. Temps turn colder behind the system Tuesday night. Then we are colder for the Wednesday, Thursday, Friday time frame, with below normal temps, but partly to mostly sunny skies.