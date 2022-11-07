Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, November 7, 2022

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

A sunny, mild and dry week is ahead of us, but it may be the last of the super warm days we see here as we start to look at a pattern change.

Today through Friday we will be above normal on temps with full sunshine and good evaporation as high pressure sits on top of us for most of the period. We expect excellent drying for the entire work week.

A cold front comes through after sunset friday night. Clouds will be increasing late Friday, but we do not expect significant precipitation. However, the front will bring a dramatic shift in winds to the NW and substantially colder air will race in overnight friday night. We will be colder with a mix of clouds and sun for the weekend both Saturday and Sunday. Strong north and northwest winds mean we will have to potentially be on the lookout for some lake effect precipitation asd well, especially Saturday afternoon and and Sunday in north central and NE Ohio. Totals though look minor.

We are dry and chilly for monday and Tuesday. Next Wednesday a system will work its way up from the southwest. This will bring potential for precipitation during the day. Totals range from a few hundredths to .6″ of liquid equivalent. From I-70 south we expect the upper end of the range but also have to watch for rain or snow, as it may be cold enough for wet snow. I-70 north we actually expect precipitation to come as wet snowflakes through the day Wednesday. The map below shows precipitation potential at midweek next week in liquid equivalent. WE will wait to make a judgement on snow until we get closer to the event and see how our airmass change unfolds. Clouds hold into Thursday the 17th as well.