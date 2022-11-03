Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, November 4, 2022

Share Facebook

Sunshine again today, but we will be looking for some moisture to come through tomorrow into Sunday. Clodus will start to increase late this afternoon ahead of our next frontal boundary arrival. Temperatures today will be well above normal once again.

Rains start tomorrow mid morning and then continue to move through the state in the afternoon, evening and overnight. The cold front slows or stalls over Ohio late tomorrow night and that brings the potential for some lingering showers through sunday midday. Combined, the rain totals will end up at .1″-.6″ with coverage at 80% of Ohio. The map below shows an updated look at what is coming. We should clear out overnight Sunday night.

We are mostly sunny and mild monday through thursday of next week. Evaporation looks good and drying will be quite nice through the period. Harvest will be able to ramp back up. Late in the week, a tropical system will move into the Carolinas, and then could throw some clouds and moisture back to the NW. We are keeping the possibility of some clouds and scattered showers in Ohio, especially far eastern and southeastern areas, for next Friday. However, most of that potential will be dependent on the strength of any tropical system and track as we get closer to the event.

A cool front develops for next weekend. That front does not have a lot of moisture with it, and only brings a few hundredths to a few tenths with 60% coverage. But, strong northwest flow is likely and a significant drop in temperatures is expected as we finish the weekend and move into the week of the 14th. Temps will be below normal for that time frame, especially Sunday the 13th and Monday the 14th.