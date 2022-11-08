Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, November 8, 2022

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

A few more mild, dry days ahead of us but we are still looking at some significant changes in our weather pattern coming this weekend.

Today through Thursday we will see a good deal of sun. Temps will be slowly warming and tomorrow, Thursday and Friday will be well above normal over the region. Evaporation will be near maximum levels through Thursday. Clouds may start to build Friday. This comes as a result of a potential tropical system moving up through the southeast US and lifting into parts of Ohio. As such, we are putting a threat of scattered showers in for Friday midday and afternoon, mostly for the central and eastern thirds of the state. A lot can still change the track of any tropical system, so rain is not set in stone yet. However, it is something to watch for. At this point our rain projection for Friday will be .25″-1″ over 60% of the state, but we will take another look in 24 hours.

A cold front sweeps through Saturday. This cold front really has no moisture, as it will be all draw up by the tropical system lifting away to the east northeast. Instead, we will see strong winds and a substantial drop in temperature. We expect to be well below normal on temps for the entire weekend and the start of next week. The map below shows morning lows Monday morning. West winds will be strong later Saturday and Sunday which may trigger some lake effect snows in far NE Ohio. However, the lack of a good northern wind component means most of us will escape snow over the weekend.

Next week starts with a mixt of clouds and sun with cold afternoons Monday and Tuesday. Temps moderate on Wednesday, and as the south flow returns to bring that warming, we also see another system get drawn up from the southwest. Rain totals can be .25″-.75″ with coverage at 80%.