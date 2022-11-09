Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, November 9, 2022

Share Facebook

Two more dry days this week. We get sunshine today and tomorrow with temps warming. The warming continues into Friday. However, the remains of Tropical Storm Nicole will be coming up out of the Southeast US and will make it into Ohio for Friday. We can expect scattered showers through Friday and the rain totals can be .25″-2.5″ over about 75% of the state. The NW part of the state has the biggest chance to miss out on the moisture that will be a result of that tropical system. The southeast part of the state will be on the high end of the range. The map below shows potential for rain to finish the week.

A cold front is still on track to move through overnight Friday night into Saturday morning. The cold front itself does not have a big threat of moisture. More than moisture this front will bring gusty winds, a sharp change in wind direction and much, much colder air. That will produce a weekend that is much different from the weather pattern we have seen over the past few weeks. Temps will be below normal through Sunday. West winds will be strong saturday into Sunday. But, the fact that they are more west than north also will mean we do not have to worry about major threats of lake effect snow. Those threats are more for MI, but we will keep an eye on NE Ohio for lake effect, especially on Sunday.

Next week stay cold. But, we will be mostly dry. Cold, Canadian high pressure stays over the top of us Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Late in the week we get a reinforcing shot of cold air coming from the NW. That push will bring clouds from late Thursday through Friday. The clouds may trigger a bit of snowflake activity, but moisture is not a large characteristic of the second front late next week. However, that will keep our cold surge in play through next weekend into the week prior the way it looks at this time.