Ohio dairy farmers recognized with FARM awards

The National Dairy Farmers Assuring Responsible Management (FARM) Program announced the winners of the second annual FARM Excellence Awards.

Through these awards, the FARM Program recognized three farms and one evaluator who go above and beyond industry standards through their commitment to innovation and continuous improvement. The 2022 FARM Excellence Award recipients are:

Animal Care & Antibiotic Stewardship — MVP Dairy, LLC (Danone North America)

Environmental Stewardship — Kibler Dairy Farms, Inc. (Dairy Farmers of America)

Workforce Development — Double A Dairy, LLC (Glanbia Nutritionals)

Evaluator of the Year — Ruth McCuin (Agri-Mark, Inc.)

“The 2022 FARM Excellence Awards winners are a truly special group that embraced FARM Program principles and have raised the bar for what is possible in our industry,” said Emily Yeiser Stepp, Vice President of the FARM Program. “They’re great models for on-farm social responsibility.”

Winners were announced Tuesday, Oct. 25 at the 2022 Joint Annual Meeting of the National Dairy Board, the National Milk Producers Federation and the United Dairy Industry Association in Aurora, Col.

The FARM Excellence Awards were created in 2021 to celebrate farms that are dedicated to continuous improvement in one or more FARM Program areas, and a FARM Program evaluator for their exceptional care and attention to the farms they evaluate. The awards are judged by FARM Farmer Advisory Council members and other subject matter experts. Farms and evaluators can be nominated by fellow dairy farmers and evaluators, members of their communities, extension, cooperative or processor staff, veterinarians, or other industry professionals.

More information about the FARM Excellence Awards and the 2022 award winners is available on the FARM Excellence Awards page.

MVP Dairy, LLC — Celina, Ohio

The McCartys and VanTilburgs, two fourth-generation farming families, joined forces in 2017 to form the McCarty-VanTilburg Partnership Dairy, known as MVP Dairy, LLC. With technology, intensive record keeping and employee training on FARM principles, MVP Dairy is committed to delivering safe and nutritious dairy products. The MVP team works tirelessly to build a work culture that provides first-class care to each cow. They strive to create the ideal environment for their cows, prevent potential illnesses and reduce the use of medications by following the FARM facility guidelines and best practices. They work closely with their veterinarian and nutritionist to set goals aligned with FARM Program protocols. The MVP team serves as strong ambassadors of the FARM Program by sharing their participation in the program during speaking engagements and panel discussions.

More about Kibler Dairy Farms, Inc. — Warren, Ohio

Kibler Dairy Farms, Inc. has operated outside Lordstown, Ohio since 1910. Today, Garry Sr., Garry Jr. and Cory Kibler milk 322 cows and farm over 700 acres of corn, alfalfa and grass for hay. The farm has a Comprehensive Nutrient Management Plan (CNMP) and works closely with the National Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) to implement conservation practices and water quality initiatives. In addition to their conservation work, the Kiblers have 480 solar panels that generate enough electricity to power the entire dairy. They’ve completed the FARM Environmental Stewardship evaluation twice, which helped them implement changes to lower their environmental impact. With recommendations from the FARM Environmental Stewardship Reference Manual and their local NRCS team, the Kiblers are beginning to separate their liquid manure from solid manure. They also plan to add composting to their protocols soon.