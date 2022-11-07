Ohio’s Country Journal & Ohio Ag Net Podcast | Ep. 276 | Prop 12 Affects Everyone Everywhere

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

This week Dusty and Joel sit down with Duane Stateler, an Ohio Pig Farmer, to discuss the effects of California’s Proposition 12 on consumers and farmers across The United States. Dusty also catches up with Dr. Laura Lindsey, State Soybean and Small Grain Specialist with OSU Extension, to talk about an end of the year review. Aviva Aron-Dine, Deputy Director of the National Economic Council, who talks with Dusty about gas prices. All this and more thanks to AgriGold!

00:00 Intro and OCJ/OAN Staff Update

10:24 Dr. Laura Lindsey – OSU Extension

19:45 Aviva Aron-Dine – Gas Prices

25:42 Return back with Duane Stateler – Prop 12