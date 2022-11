Share Facebook

Dusty and Dale talk with Tom Fontana, Director of Research and Education for the Ohio Soybean Council, about the GrowNextGen Project. Then, Dale Catches up with John Motter to discuss high oleic soybeans. Peter Gehres, of Jeff Martin Auctioneers, chats with Matt about an auction outlook. All this and more thanks to AgriGold!

00:00 Intro and OCJ/OAN Staff Update

10:04 John Motter – High Oleic Soybean

11:52 Peter Gehres – Jeff Martin Auctioneers

26:39 Back with Tom Fontana