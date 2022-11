Share Facebook

On today’s podcast Dusty and Matt talk with Roger High, executive director of the Ohio Sheep Improvement Association, about the Buckeye Shepherd’s Symposium. Matt also talks with Courtney Helt who is the owner of Holiday Farm in Somerset. She talks about taking over a Christmas tree farm after moving back to Ohio. All this and more thanks to AgriGold!

00:00 Intro and OCJ/OAN Staff Update

10:10 Courtney Helt – Christmas Tree Farm

14:04 Back With Roger High – Ohio Sheep Improvement Association