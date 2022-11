Share Facebook

Matt and Dusty sit down with Sara Tallmadge to talk about the Young Ag Professional (YAP) Conference that is coming up in January. She provides a nice preview of what to expect at this year’s event. Dusty also chats with Dr. Justin Welsh with Merck Animal Health about new technologies in animal agriculture.

00:00 Intro and OCJ/OAN Staff Update

07:32 Dr. Justin Welsh – Merck Animal Health

24:46 Back with Sara Tallmadge – YAP Conference