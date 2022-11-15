Operation Evergreen again sending some Christmas to troops overseas

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

The Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) and Ohio Christmas Tree Association (OCTA) are partnering once again to send American troops stationed throughout the world Ohio-grown Christmas trees. Operation Evergreen is an annual event that was held at ODA’s Reynoldsburg campus and organized by OCTA.

“Sending our servicemen and women a piece of home during the holidays while they are serving our country overseas is one small way we can show our deep appreciation for the sacrifices they make on our behalf,” said Dorothy Pelanda, ODA Director. “The Ohio Department of Agriculture is proud to once again be a partner on this special project.”

Trees are donated by Ohio Christmas tree growers and inspected by ODA nursery inspectors before being sent to soldiers serving in the armed forces overseas. Trees received a phytosanitary certificate for international shipment and will be delivered to troops by UPS. In addition to the trees, decorations were donated by local schools, churches, and veterans’ groups, ensuring the military units receiving the trees will have all that is needed to celebrate the holidays.

Operation Evergreen is sponsored by OCTA with the help of UPS. OCTA has delivered Christmas trees to troops stationed overseas since 1995.