Osborn joins Ohio Corn & Wheat

Ohio Corn & Wheat (OCW) is pleased to announce its newly hired director of market development, Wendy Osborn.

As director of market development, Osborn will serve on the OCW leadership team. In this role, she will administer programs to maintain and expand both domestic and international markets for Ohio corn and small grains. She will also be responsible for administration of OCW’s market development for livestock, oversight of the organization’s transportation initiatives and development of relationship efforts with first purchasers of corn and wheat.

Osborn is an experienced industry leader with a breadth of knowledge in agricultural business and finance. Previously, she spent 20 years with Farm Credit Mid-America in various roles, most recently serving as senior vice president of commercial agriculture.

“We are continually looking for market retention and expansion opportunities in the best interest of our Ohio Corn & Wheat grower-members,” said Tadd Nicholson, executive director of OCW. “Wendy has the professionalism, industry knowledge and relationship-building skills needed to further advance our market development work.”

Osborn co-owns Osborn Farms with her husband Jake, where they farm row crops, produce hay and buy and sell show cattle. She is an active member of the Ohio agricultural community and has volunteer experience with Ohio Cattlemen’s Association, Ohio Farm Bureau, 4-H and FFA. She received her B.S. in Agriculture from The Ohio State University and her M.B.A. from Ohio University.

“One of the most crucial functions of Ohio Corn & Wheat as an organization is making sure that corn and small grain growers have a seat at the table wherever new markets and growth opportunities are available,” Osborn said. “Agriculture is a part of my family and professional life, and I’m thrilled to give back by serving on the OCW leadership team.”