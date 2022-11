Reflecting on the year Between the Rows for Kurt Wyler

Kurt Wyler, the final of our four Between the Rows farmers we are highlighting in 2022, joins us to discuss the year in review. With a dairy, hay, silage, wheat, soybeans, and corn among the many areas the Wyler family is involved in, Kurt has quite a bit to recap.

This video and Between the Rows updates all year long thanks to Seed Genetics Direct.