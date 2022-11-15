Thousands of mink released from Van Wert County farm

Share Facebook

Van Wert County Sheriff Thomas M. Riggenbach released that his Office is investigating a breaking and entering/vandalism complaint at Lion Farms USA Mink Farm in Hoaglin Township that occurred during the overnight hours of Nov. 15, 2022. Suspects destroyed fencing, and approximately 25,000 to 40,000 mink were released from their cages.

The Sheriff warned local residents and area farmers that mink are carnivorous mammals that stick to a diet consisting of fresh kills. They regularly hunt prey bigger than themselves. As a result, they can be a bothersome pest for homeowners, livestock owners, and property managers. Mink have proven to be especially costly and problematic for poultry ranchers as well as homeowners with ornamental ponds filled with koi and other fish.

The incident remains under investigation. Several Agencies assisting in the investigation are the Ohio State Patrol, Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, ODNR, EMA, and ODOT. Anyone with information about the breaking and entering is asked to contact the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office at 419-238-3866 or Van Wert County Crime Stoppers at 419-238-STOP (7867). Callers can remain anonymous when providing information.

For anyone who needs assistance in trapping nuisance animals, you may contact the following Licensed Trappers: David Burger, 419-203-6368 or Cody Feasby, 419-203-6238.