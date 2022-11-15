Woodworth joins Ohio Corn & Wheat

Share Facebook

Ohio Corn & Wheat (OCW) is pleased to announce its newly hired manager of communications, Jessy Woodworth.

As manager of communications, Woodworth will work closely with OCW’s director of marketing and communications, Marlene Eick, in implementing the organization’s communications initiatives. Her responsibilities will include capturing onsite photo and video content, managing OCW’s social media channels and overseeing communication campaigns on behalf of Ohio’s corn and small grains community.

Woodworth is a well-rounded communications professional with experience in internal and external marketing campaigns, social media, photography and writing. She joins the team following her time as a communication specialist for Madison Township in Franklin County, Ohio. Woodworth is also a contributing writer to AGDAILY.com.

“It takes a knowledgeable, creative individual to tell the story of Ohio’s corn and small grain producers,” said Tadd Nicholson, executive director of OCW. “Jessy is a great fit for that task, and we look forward to having her communications expertise on the Ohio Corn & Wheat staff.”

Woodworth graduated from The Ohio State University (OSU), majoring in agricultural communication and minoring in animal sciences. While at OSU, she was a member of Alpha Sigma Upsilon sorority, earned her American FFA Degree and received a Diversity, Inclusion and Community Engagement certification.

“Being able to combine my passion for agriculture and my experience in writing, photography and communication is truly a dream come true,” Woodworth said. “I’m honored to join the Ohio Corn & Wheat team, and I look forward to sharing corn and grain producers’ stories in this role.”