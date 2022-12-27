A soil health baseline

Share Facebook

By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and soybean check-off.

The analysis of soil from a “soil health” perspective is relatively simple and yet can be very complex. There are numerous items to consider. At a recent soil health seminar hosted by the Farmer Advocates for Conservation program and The Nature Conservancy, Jeremiah Durbin was featured as one of the keynote speakers. Durbin is the founder and CEO of Sustainable Legacy Consulting and serves as the Soil Health Specialist for the Tennessee Association of Conservation Districts. He shared several thoughts on what makes up soil health and how to measure and manage it.

There are four main principles surrounding soil health. These include keeping the soil covered, minimizing soil disturbance, maximizing plant diversity, and having continual living roots.

“The main goals of improving soil health include increasing soil organic matter, increasing nutrient cycling, increasing the number and varieties of fungi, increasing earthworm numbers, improving soil structure, improving water infiltration and improving pore spaces,” said Durbin.

Keeping the soil covered includes both leaving crop residue and also having growing plants that will shield the soil surface. This natural shield protects the soil from erosion, moderates the soil temperature, and reduces evaporation rates. These benefit the earthworms and microbes/fungi that live in the soil.

Minimizing soil disturbance helps to sequester carbon. It also helps improve soil structure and maintain the biological diversity of organisms found in the soil and increases organic matter and nutrient cycling.

Maximizing plan diversity benefits the microbes/fungi in the rhizosphere by providing a host of different root exudates that feed the soil microbes. Different plants have different root structures that also break up soil compaction at various levels.

“Having continual living roots provides a food source throughout the year for microbes, not just during the traditional growing season. Soil microbes live and feed all year long,” said Durbin. Living roots also improve pore space in the soil and water infiltration.

Soil health can be evaluated in three key areas as well as three combinations of those areas. This is where the simple can become more complex. The key areas include physical health, chemical health, and biological health. The combinations are Physico-chemical, Bio-chemical and Bio-physical.

Evaluation of the soil physical health includes consideration of the soil texture, soil structure, porosity and pore size, as well as distribution. It also considers the water retention and transmission, aeration, and thermal regime.

Evaluation of the soil chemical health includes the Cation Exchange Capacity (CEC), nutrient reserves, and elemental balance.

Evaluation of the soil biological health includes the soil biodiversity, soil organic carbon pool, microbial biomass along with pests and pathogens.

Within the Physico-chemical area the thermodynamic properties, redox potential, zeta potential, and charge properties are considered. In the Bio-chemical area, the soil organic matter composition and recalcitrance, the biochemical transformations, the buffering capacity and decomposition constants along with anaerobiosis. The Bio-physical includes bio-pores, bioturbation, gaseous composition and flux, methanogensis, and nitrification/denitrification.

To manage soil health, it is important to be able to measure it. “Defining, and understanding the soil health baseline is necessary,” said Durbin. “This can be done by using traditional soil nutrient tests, the Haney soil Health and PLFA tests, infiltration rings and conducting cover stand evaluations.”

Once the soil health baseline is defined, improving soil health from a practical standpoint can be relatively simple. Using no-till or minimum tillage or strip-till is a starting point. Planting cover crops, and eventually multi-species blends of cover crops to increase plant diversity is another step. This leads to the potential for year-round living crops. “Taken even further, soil health can be improved by including animals and livestock,” said Durbin. “Animal saliva, urine, and manure are all important for the biology that is in the soil.” Animals can be incorporated by either grazing, or the application of livestock manure or poultry litter.

Durbin advocates for using a Haney Soil Health Test. “The Haney test can help to quantify and optimize plant available nutrients,” said Durbin. “It allows the farmer to monitor biological activity and microbe food, such as carbon. It also provides actionable data and allows farmers and consultants to build cover crop blends based on soil health numbers and goals.”