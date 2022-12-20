Activate microbes in the soil with SOURCE available from Sound Agriculture

Zach Carlson of Sound Agriculture speaks with Ohio Ag Net’s Dale Minyo about a new offering from the company. SOURCE is available for the 2023 season, both through dealers and direct to customers. The product is touted as activating microbes in the soil, helping the crop in multiple ways.
Check Also
Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, December 20, 2022
December 20, 2022 -- Dry weather continues today and tomorrow before we start to see our winter storm lift into the region. Today we will not be as chilly and tomorrow will be similar...