       

Activate microbes in the soil with SOURCE available from Sound Agriculture

December 20, 2022 Featured Audio, Top Headlines Leave a comment

Zach Carlson of Sound Agriculture speaks with Ohio Ag Net’s Dale Minyo about a new offering from the company. SOURCE is available for the 2023 season, both through dealers and direct to customers. The product is touted as activating microbes in the soil, helping the crop in multiple ways.

Check Also

Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, December 20, 2022

December 20, 2022 -- Dry weather continues today and tomorrow before we start to see our winter storm lift into the region. Today we will not be as chilly and tomorrow will be similar...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Admin Login
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved