Apple Farm Service breaking ground

Excitement was felt through West College Corner on Dec. 6 during the ground-breaking ceremony for Apple Farm Service. The official announcement was made and Apple Farm Service Inc. is expanding in West College Corner.

“We love this community and can’t wait to continue to bring growth and employment to College Corner, Union County, and the surrounding areas!” said Matt Apple, vice president of Apple Farm Service.

Apple Farm Service employees, local officials, and associates were present to help celebrate the special occasion.

“We want to thank Apple Farm Service for their belief in Union County. Rather than building a new store in a new location, they decided to extend their roots even deeper and make this large investment to our community,” said Melissa Browning, director of the Union County Development Corporation.

Justin Moorman from Game Construction explained the scope of the project and stages of construction.

“Apple Farm Service will be more than doubling their current size with this project. The current showroom will be dismantled with two buildings being constructed to each side of their current service shop. The left building will be a large showroom with sales offices, parts counter, parts offices, and parts storage,” Moorman said. “This building will be larger than their current showroom in Covington with taller ceilings and plenty of room for future growth. The right building will be an additional service shop to accommodate small to large equipment. An 18-foot-tall garage door means they can handle equipment as they get larger. Along with the additional building space, we will be adding a larger parking area, and a driveway loop for delivery trucks.”

The official ground breaking occurred after Game Construction explained the scope of the project. Some of those included in the ground breaking were Bill Apple, Linda Apple, Matt Apple, Alex Noctin from Bath State Bank, and Melissa Browning. Each participant turned dirt with a golden shovel and official Apple Farm Service hard hat.

“We are blessed to play a part in this wonderful community. Since we’ve purchased this location from West College Corner Implement, we continue to be floored by the kindness this town and surrounding area have shown. We can’t wait to show our respect to you all by delivering an even better experience with the completion of our building,” said Bill Apple, CEO and president of Apple Farm Service.

Apple Farm Service is a family-owned dealership that began in 1956. The first location was opened by Bill Apple’s father, Henry Apple, in the barn of their homestead farm. Today, Apple Farm Service has 5 locations, four in Ohio and one in Indiana. They are still family owned with Bill, his wife Linda, and son Matt still actively involved in daily operations. They offer sales, service, and parts for dozens of agricultural, construction, and lawn care brands. Some of these brands include Case IH, New Holland, Kinze, Kioti, Kubota, Grasshopper, Bad Boy, and dozens more. Learn more about Apple Farm Service and their locations at AppleFarmService.com.