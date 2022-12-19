Biggest year yet for Fight the Hunger, Stock the Trailer

In this season of giving, Farm Credit Mid-America reports their Fight the Hunger, Stock the Trailer program has wrapped up its second year in a big way. Ohio Ag Net’s Dale Minyo has more in this video, featuring Farm Credit Mid-America’s Lindy McLaughlin, Chandra French, and Evan Hahn alongside Holden Harker of the Lorain County Jr. Fair Board, winner’s of this year’s contest.
