Can drain tiles do more than drainage?

By Vinayak Shedekar and Elizabeth Schwab

At 40-foot lateral spacing, there are about 1,000 feet of tile installed in an acre of drained cropland. That certainly adds up! Have you ever wondered if the miles of tile drains in your fields could do more than just drainage? Let’s “dig deeper” and revisit all that a drainage system can do! If you can think of more than what’s in this article, send us a note!

Primary functions of modern-day drainage

In the US, drainage began in the 1800s with early settlers using surface ditches to drain swamp lands. The first recorded use of clay tiles was in upper New York state in 1838. The main purpose of drainage was to bring historically wet soils under agricultural production, with additional benefits of improved human health due to reduced risks of pests and diseases associated with waterlogged or marshy lands. Surface and tile drainage transformed the swamps of northwest Ohio into some of the best farmland in the state.

The primary function of a modern-day drainage system is still the same — to remove excess water from the land surface and soil profile to sustain and enhance crop production. In arid climates, drainage is essential for salinity control, especially in irrigated agriculture. However, the benefits of the practice extend well beyond the intended functions. Our top 5 benefits of the practice are: (1) improved trafficability, (2) enhanced crop productivity, (3) timeliness of field operations, (4) improved soil quality due to improved aeration and reduction of soil salinity, and (5) improved water quality by reducing surface runoff-induced erosion and nutrient loss. A July 1982 newsletter by Mel Palmer, then OSU Drainage Extension Agricultural Engineer, describes “Twenty Benefits of Drainage” (available at https://go.osu.edu/20drainagebenefits). Most of these benefits still hold true 40 years later!

Benefit to crop yield and profitability

Long-term research at OSU showed that compared to lands with adequate surface drainage, subsurface drainage improvements may increase yields by 25 to 30 bushels per acre for corn and 3 to12 bushels per acre for soybeans. This translates into a payback period of 7 to 8 years based on recent economic data. But the same system can bring you benefits beyond yield increase. Here is how: the function of drain tiles changes from one season to another. The drainage system that is intended to “drain” in spring starts to “de-rain” your fields in late summer! Could you conserve some of that rainwater and soil moisture for the periods when your crops may suffer a drought stress?

Controlled drainage and (sub)irrigation can further boost yield and profitability

The practice of controlled drainage (CD), also known as drainage water management, is gaining popularity as a “win-win” conservation practice. It provides water quality benefits and may also increase crop yields. By raising the outlet elevation during the non-growing season, CD can reduce the amount of water discharged from the system, thereby reducing downstream nutrient losses. Managing the outlet elevation during the growing season can help conserve water in the soil profile, providing an opportunity for greater crop yields.

Crop yield benefits are enhanced if you pair a CD system with a subirrigation or irrigation system. Long-term research in Ohio has shown that compared to lands with adequate subsurface drainage, under appropriate conditions CD may increase yields by 10 to 15 bushels per acre ac for corn and 1.5 to 3 bushels per acre for soybeans, while adding subirrigation to the same system may increase yields by 25 to 60 bushels per acre for corn and 10 to 12 bushels per acre for soybeans. Although we don’t have long-term research data on overhead irrigation, some recent inquiries by our team suggest that the difference between rainfed versus overhead irrigated corn yields could range from 25 to 75 bushels per acre across Ohio.

Why haven’t we seen much irrigation of grain crops in northwest Ohio compared to central and southern Ohio?

The main reasons are (1) overhead irrigation is expensive and subirrigation, although less costly, may not be suitable for every field; (2) limited access to reliable surface or groundwater sources in northwest Ohio; and (3) inconsistent but mostly sufficient rainfall to sustain crop growth. The net irrigation demand for corn in Ohio is 3 to 6 inches per year, compared to Nebraska’s demand of 6 to 14 inches per year. Unlike Nebraska or the Western states, Ohio doesn’t suffer from severe annual droughts. But mild drought during critical growth phases of corn (VT to R4) is common. Supplemental irrigation during these critical growth phases can make a huge difference in yield response. For example, at the pollination stage, corn yield loss due to drought stress can reach as high as 9% per day. Especially in recent years, there are more frequent and longer periods without any rainfall during the months of July and August in Ohio. Considering these changes, we are starting to explore the topic of irrigation, and hope to report more soon as our studies progress.

Drainage and water quality

Although drain tiles reduce surface runoff and erosion, associated dissolved nutrient losses are a water quality concern. To address this, we must consider a “conservation” approach to drainage. “Conservation drainage” incorporates practices that help minimize the downstream environmental impacts of the drainage system following the Golden Rule of Drainage: drain only what is necessary for good crop growth and trafficability, and not a drop more. Conservation drainage includes numerous management and structural practices (e.g., CD, drainage water recycling, saturated buffers, denitrifying bioreactors, and phosphorus filters). More details on these practices can be found at tranformingdrainage.org.

This column is provided by the OSU Department of Food, Agricultural and Biological Engineering, OSU Extension, International Program for Water Management in Agriculture, Ohio Agricultural Research and Development Center, and the College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences. Economic analysis was conducted by Bruce Clevenger and Eric Richer of OSU Extension. Crop yield and other research data are from Dr. Larry C Brown, Emeritus faculty at OSU and the USDA-ARS Soil Drainage Research Unit, Columbus Ohio.

Dr. Vinayak Shedekar is joining OSU as Assistant Professor of Agricultural Water Management and director of the Overholt Drainage Research and Education Program in the OSU Department of Food, Agricultural and Biological Engineering and can be reached at shedekar.1@osu.edu. Elizabeth Schwab is a Research Associate and coordinator of the Overholt Drainage Research and Education Program in the OSU Department of Food, Agricultural and Biological Engineering and can be reached at schwab.175@osu.edu