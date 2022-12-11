Case IH putting data control into farmers’ hands

Farm equipment in our connected world means immediate data availability, a focus of Case IH in their latest line. Now that we have that information, what do we do with it? Ben Carlisle of Case IH talks with Ohio Ag Net’s Dale Minyo at the 2022 NAFB Trade Talk about the latest updates from Case IH, including data availability, implementation, and more.
