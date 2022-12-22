Cattlemen’s Academy Calving Clinics set for new Ohio locations

Share Facebook

The Ohio Cattlemen’s Association (OCA) will bring back the Cattlemen’s Academy Calving Clinics to three new locations across Ohio during the month of January. The Calving Clinics will offer members a unique, hands-on learning experience with a calving simulator and will feature discussions on bull selection and pre-natal cow and calf health from industry experts.

All calving clinics will begin at 5:30 p.m. with dinner being served first. Special thanks to Ohio Corn & Wheat for sponsoring these educational programs. The dates, locations and special guests for each clinic are as follows:

Date: Jan. 11, 2023

Location: Northwestern Jr/Sr High School – Clark County, Springfield, OH

Address: 5780 Troy Road Springfield, OH 45502

Calving Simulator: Alvaro Garcia-Guerra, PhD, DVM, assistant professor, Ohio State Department of Animal Sciences

Pre & Post Calving Cow Care: John Huston, Educator

Calf Health Care: Dr. Frank “Bimbo” Welker, Veterinarian

Dinner Sponsor: Ohio Corn & Wheat

Register here for Clark County: https://ohioca.memberclicks.net/clarkcountycalvingclinic

Date: Jan. 24, 2023

Location: Wyandot County Fairgrounds, Upper Sandusky, OH

Address: 10171 OH-53, Upper Sandusky, OH 43351

Calving Simulator: Justin Kieffer, DVM, clinical veterinarian, professional practice associate professor, Ohio State Department of Animal Sciences

Bull Selection: Aaron Arnett, director of beef genetics, ST Genetics

Pre-natal Cow and Calf Health: TBD

Dinner Sponsor: Ohio Corn & Wheat



Register here for Wyandot County: https://ohioca.memberclicks.net/wyandotcountycalvingclinic

Date: Jan. 30, 2023

Location: Harrison County Fairgrounds, Cadiz, OH

Address: 550 Grant St, Cadiz, OH 43907

Calving Simulator: Shawn Wellert, DVM, senior lecturer, Ohio State Department of Animal Sciences

Bull Selection: Bruce Smith, district sales manager beef specialist, Coba/Select Sires

Pre-natal Cow and Calf Health: Garth Ruff, beef field specialist, Ohio State Extension

Dinner Provided by: Ohio Corn & Wheat

Register here for Harrison County: https://ohioca.memberclicks.net/harrisoncountycalvingclinic

Cattlemen’s Academy events are free for OCA members. Those who are not current OCA members may still attend but must pay $75 per family upon registration. This cost includes clinic attendance and an OCA membership. Registration is strongly encouraged as there will be limited space at each Calving Clinic.

For more information or to register, visit ohiocattle.org or call the OCA office at (614)873-6736.