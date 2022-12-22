Climate measures included in omnibus

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

The 2023 omnibus appropriations legislation released just days before Christmas from Congress contains several pieces of legislation that many in agriculture feel will help farmers meet sustainability goals. The omnibus legislation includes the Growing Climate Solutions Act and SUSTAINS Act, two critical pieces of legislation that will support the agriculture and forestry sectors’ work to advance climate solutions, in the FY23 omnibus.

The Growing Climate Solutions Act seeks to accelerate voluntary carbon markets. The bill will ensure producers looking to explore these voluntary opportunities are met with resources at USDA. The SUSTAINS Act will facilitate private sector contributions to further support and bolster USDA conservation programs.

The American Farm Bureau was among the supporters of the legislation.

“AFBF commends lawmakers for including several important pieces of legislation in the 2023 omnibus bill to support the role farmers and ranchers play in sustainability and recognize the hardships caused by natural disasters,” said Zippy Duvall, American Farm Bureau Federation president. “The revised versions of the Growing Climate Solutions Act and the SUSTAINS Act will help farmers work with USDA on climate-smart practices for voluntary, market-driven programs. Additionally, reauthorizing the Pesticide Registration Improvement Act will ensure a framework remains in place allowing farmers to continue growing healthy crops while using fewer natural resources.

“Much needed disaster relief is also included and will provide important aid to farmers whose crops and livestock have been devastated by severe weather including drought, wildfires and hurricanes.”

Senate Agriculture Committee Chairwoman Debbie Stabenow (D-MI) and Ranking Member John Boozman (R-AR), House Agriculture Chairman David Scott (D-GA), and Ranking Member GT Thompson (R-PA) along with Senator Mike Braun (R-IN) and Representatives Abigail Spanberger (D-VA) and Don Bacon (R-NE) we able to reach a bipartisan agreement on both pieces of legislation.