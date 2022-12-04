Dec. 14 event to focus on farmer networking and soil health

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

On Wednesday, Dec. 14, farmers are invited to join several Farmer Advocates for Conservation along with soil health experts Mitchell Hora and Jeremiah Durbin, for an interactive day of learning that will focus on how to reduce production risks and costs by improving the health of their soil.

“The farm community has been under a lot of scrutiny, but this farmer-first event hosted by The Nature Conservancy really highlights the momentum across Ohio and the Corn Belt,” said Mitchell Hora, a seventh-generation farmer and one of two keynote speakers for the event. “I’m excited to share my story and show farmers how soil health systems can be used as offensive management tools to drive farm profits, annual resiliency and environmental outcomes.”

The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Hancock Hotel in Findlay and will cover soil health principals, making money with soil health and round table networking discussions with other farmers. The event is open to any farmer interested in improving soil health on their operation, large or small, and will benefit experienced and beginning farmers alike.

“We know that farmers need more opportunities to connect with and learn from each other, and we are excited to host this special event for the agriculture community,” said Stephanie Singer, agriculture outreach project manager for The Nature Conservancy in Ohio. “Importantly, it represents a collective movement we see among farmers working to regenerate soils, thoughtfully manage water on their farms and reimagine the future of farming.”

Registration and a $10 fee for this event are required, which includes lunch and two free Haney Soil Test certificates and support to interpret the results (a $200 value, limited to the first 100 farmer registrants). This event is presented by The Nature Conservancy Ohio and Farmer Advocates for Conservation, American Farmland Trust and the National Wildlife Foundation with funding provided by an EPA Great Lakes Restoration Initiative grant. Space is limited. Interested farmers can register by Dec. 7 at farmeradvocatesforconservation.com or by contacting Stephanie Singer at stephanie.singer@tnc.org.