Farm groups thankful for federal action to halt rail strike

After it was passed by the House, an early December Senate vote of 80-15 passed a bill to head off a potential rail led to a signature from President Biden the following day.

A rail strike could have disrupted the movement of grain and input shipments.

“AFBF applauds Congress and President Biden for working together to avert a rail strike. High diesel prices, a truck driver shortage, and low water levels on the Mississippi River have already made shipping conditions difficult. A rail strike would have had a devastating effect on the American economy, especially as families grapple with higher prices caused by inflation,” said Zippy Duvall, American Farm bureau Federation president. “Farmers rely on trains to transport food and feed, and they also depend on the rails to bring important supplies like fertilizer back to the farm, which is why AFBF urged Congress and the president to find a solution to the rail worker impasse. Their bipartisan efforts will help ensure farmers can continue delivering food from their farms to families across the country.”

A deal to avert a strike appeared imminent in recent months, but a disagreement over paid sick days put the country back on the pathway to a strike, which could have begun as early as Dec. 9. Left with no other options, the Biden Administration urged Congress to act.

The U.S. House of Representatives voted on two resolutions in the matter one to implement Tentative Agreements (TAs) that were agreed to in September by the rail carriers and labor union leadership, the second to add additional paid sick days to rank and file rail workers. Both resolutions passed the House. The Senate voted on both resolutions, as well as a third that would have extended the negotiations. Of the three resolutions, the Senate passed only the resolution to implement the September TAs, which was signed by President Biden.

“There was an industry-wide sigh of relief today after both Congressional chambers voted in favor of implementing the September TAs,” said Corey Rosenbusch, president and CEO of The Fertilizer Institute. “Rail is critical to the movement of fertilizer year-round. Averting embargoes and production delays were crucial to not only ensuring we’re able to provide the fertilizers our nation’s farmers need, but also avoiding additional disruptions to a global market already constrained by geopolitical events and volatile energy prices.”