FFA jackets awarded to first-year members

This fall, the Ohio FFA Foundation awarded the funds for chapters to purchase 216 FFA jackets for first-year members. Students from across Ohio either applied or were nominated to be a part of the Blue Jackets program, sponsored by Beck’s Hybrids.

Beck’s Hybrids and the Ohio FFA Foundation have been committed to helping provide FFA jackets for first-year members since 2017. In total, the Ohio FFA Foundation has awarded 1,073 jackets through this program.

“The Ohio FFA Foundation is grateful for the generous individuals who provided blue jackets to more than 200 first-year members in our state,” said Jessica Parrish, executive director of the Ohio FFA Foundation. “Blue jacket recipients gain a sense of confidence and pride that helps jumpstart their involvement and growth in this organization.”

Jacket donors in 2022 included Beck’s Hybrids and 25 Beck’s Hybrids dealers, as well as multiple individuals and community supporters.

The blue, corduroy jacket is part of the National FFA Organization’s official dress; wearing one allows students to participate in several competitions, conferences, and events.

“We were able to share the gift of blue with students from 84 different chapters in 48 counties,” said Parrish. “Although we were able to serve so many members this year, there is a growing need for sponsored FFA jackets. We aim to provide more jackets each year.”

Altogether, the Ohio FFA Foundation received more than 1,100 applications and nominations for FFA jackets. Those interested in contributing to this program in the future should contact the Ohio FFA Foundation at jparrish@ohioffa.org. More information about the Blue Jackets program can be found at ohioffa.org/foundation.