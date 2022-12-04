       

Fungicides shining with improved timing and ROI

December 4, 2022

Weather variability across the midwest led to several differences in disease control, says Jared Roskamp of BASF in this NAFB Trade Talk interview with Ohio Ag Net’s Dale Minyo. He says improved utilization of fungicide is showing in extra yield response. Roskamp discusses the sweet spot for timing of fungicide application for the best return on investment, and much more.

