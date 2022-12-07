Get in the the mindset of one weed is too many

Matt Inman, technical marketing manager with BASF, encourages reflection and tweaking on this year’s practices for the year ahead. Ohio Ag Net’s Dale Minyo caught up with him at 2022 NAFB Trade Talk. He encourages farmers to keep weed control a year-round job, and be sure to work to get ahead of weeds now before they germinate in early 2023.