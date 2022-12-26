GrainVue Management System protects grain quality and profitability

Share Facebook

GSI’s new GrainVue grain management system helps farmers efficiently monitor their bins to protect the quality and value of stored grain.

Greg Trame, director of technology sales for GSI, said GrainVue utilizes the latest digital cable technology to accurately check grain temperature and moisture, automatically activating fans to help prevent out-of-condition issues. Farmers can also use the system to keep track of grain inventory.

“With 24/7 monitoring, automated aeration settings and an easy-to-use interface, farmers can have peace of mind that their grain is in ideal condition,” Trame said. “GrainVue takes the guesswork out of cooling, drying, storing or even rehydrating grain with a push of a button.”

The system uses cloud-based connectivity that enables remote management using a mobile or desktop device, reducing the need for farmers to make trips up and down a ladder taking grain samples. With automatic updates and alerts, one person can manage multiple bins at multiple sites.

“Keeping a close eye on grain conditions and inventory lets growers pursue higher premiums and get the most out of every bushel they harvest,” Trame said.

He noted that GrainVue’s automated aeration management can also help farmers achieve various goals. For example:

Early harvesting — For farmers who harvest grain at higher-than-ideal moisture levels for an earlier, more timely harvest, the system can optimize the effectiveness of natural air drying. It only runs the fans when the outside conditions are favorable, helping to save energy.

Grain cooling — With GrainVue and a connected weather station, farmers can set parameters to automate fans, turning them on and off following drying to maximize cooling capacity, a task many farmers now do manually. Automation provides a more convenient solution to save time and energy by running fans only when needed.

Grain rehydration — GrainVue and a weather station can also automate rehydration of soybeans when harvested too dry, turning fans on and off based on outside relative humidity. The resulting higher yield potential can more than offset the cost of operating fans.

Proper storage temperature — The system can slowly warm up stored grain to maintain its temperature within 10 degrees of the outside air to help prevent condensation inside bins, which can lead to grain spoilage.

For more information, farmers can contact their GSI dealer or visit www.grainsystems.com.