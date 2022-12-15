Kirk Reese to manage Blanchard River Demonstration Farms Network

Share Facebook

Kirk Reese of Lexington, Ohio, has been named project manager for the Blanchard River Demonstration Farms Network.

The demonstration farms showcase and demonstrate conservation practices that improve agriculture’s impact on downstream water quality in Ohio. A Great Lakes Restoration Initiative project, the demo farms network is a joint partnership between the U.S. Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service and Ohio Farm Bureau.

Reese grew up in Trumbull County, Ohio raising cattle. He earned a bachelor’s degree in agronomy and a master’s degree in weed science at Ohio State University. Previously, Reese worked with OSU Extension, then with Pioneer Seeds in various product and agronomy roles over 25 years. He is currently entering his fifth season as agronomic consultant and owner of Insight Ag Solutions, LLC.

Reese and his wife, Lori, have been married 29 years and have three grown sons.