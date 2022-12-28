New Weed Control Guide

Share Facebook

The 2023 Weed Control Guide for Ohio, Indiana, Illinois and Missouri is now available for purchase here: https://extensionpubs.osu.edu/search.php?search_query=789§ion=product. This publication can be purchased as a printed edition or PDF. The purchase of a printed edition includes a complementary PDF at the time of purchase. Printed weed control guides tend to go fast, should current inventory run out there will be an option to sign up for a notification when they are back in stock.

The weed control guide is broken down by crop and application timing for easy navigation. Each section includes tables of herbicide efficacy ratings for common grass and broadleaf weeds. The control of problem weeds section and table of corn and soybean premixes with formulation equivalents for active ingredients are especially helpful. The weed control guide is one of the best resources for weed management and herbicide strategies for corn, soybeans, small grains and forages – get your copy today!