Nominations now open for CCA of the Year

Nominations are now being accepted for the 2023 Certified Crop Adviser of the Year award. Sponsored by the Ohio CCA Program, the state award recognizes an individual who is highly motivated, delivers exceptional customer service for farmer clients in nutrient management, soil and water management, integrated pest management, and crop production, and has contributed substantially to the exchange of ideas and the transfer of agronomic knowledge within the agricultural industry in Ohio.

The winner for the 2023 award will be recognized at the 2023 Conservation Tillage and Technology Conference on March 14 in Ada, Ohio. The winner will receive a plaque, recognition in industry publications, and a $1,500 cash award, courtesy of the Ohio Association of Independent Crop Consultants, Ohio Farm Bureau Federation and Nutrien.

Past award winners include: Tina Lust, Lust Seed Sales & Service; Thomas Puch, Heritage Cooperative; Wesley Haun, Tiger-Sul Products, LLC; and Don Boehm, Legacy Farmers Cooperative. To view the full list of past award winners, visit www.oaba.net/cca.

Submit nominations by Jan. 15, 2023, to the Ohio CCA Board c/o Ohio AgriBusiness Association, 5151 Reed Road, Suite 126-C, Columbus, Ohio 43220-2598. Click here to download the 2023 application. For additional information, contact Janice Welsheimer at 614-326-7520 or jwelsheimer@oaba.net.