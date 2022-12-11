OFBF recognizes award winners at annual meeting

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Two individuals who have made significant contributions to agriculture and Farm Bureau were honored by the Ohio Farm Bureau Federation. The 2022 Distinguished Service Award recipients are Judy Loudenslager of Marion County and Terry McClure of Paulding County.

Both honorees were recognized for lifetime achievements that benefited Ohio’s farming community. The awards were presented Dec. 8 in Columbus at the 104th annual meeting of Ohio Farm Bureau. Candidates for the awards are nominated by Farm Bureau volunteers, county organizations and state leaders.

Judy Loudenslager (posthumous)

The family of Judy Loudenslager was recognized at the meeting, including her husband Roy.

A native of Marion County, Judy Loudenslager and her husband, Roy, are well known in the community where the family farm continues to thrive. Many remember Judy from her term on the Ohio Farm Bureau board of trustees, where she represented the Northwest Region from 2005 to 2012. In addition to being a state Farm Bureau trustee, she was a former Marion County Farm Bureau president. Over the years, she was a member of the Ohio Agri-Women, Ohio Flying Farmers, Marion County Republican Central Committee, Marion County Republican Women’s Club, and she had been a 4-H advisor. She was an active member of the Epworth United Methodist Church, where she served as Sunday School teacher, and their ladies’ circles. The matriarch of her family, Loudenslager was a beloved wife, mother and grandmother. She was full of life, always welcoming and doing something for someone else. Judy had a special way about her, where she made you feel like the most important person in the world.

Terry McClure

Born and raised in Paulding County, Terry McClure grew up the fifth generation on McClure Farms which he now shares with his son, Ryan. McClure Farms produces corn, soybeans and wheat and maintains swine and cattle operations. Terry started a grain hauling and grain purchasing business in 1978 and, that same year, he joined Farm Bureau. He served as a Paulding County board trustee in the late 1980s, was elected to the Ohio Farm Bureau board of trustees in 1995, and was elected state president in 2000. He also served on the American Farm Bureau board of directors as well as the board of Farm Bureau Bank. In 2004, he was elected to the Nationwide board and retired from the board this year. He is the former board chairman of Farmland Mutual Insurance Company and Nationwide Agribusiness Insurance Company and has held leadership roles with the Ohio Corn and Wheat Growers board, Ohio Soybean Council and the Soy Transportation Coalition.

In addition, the Ohio Farm Bureau Innovation Awards highlighted county Farm Bureaus for their implementation of new and innovative programs within their communities. Counties that received Innovation Awards earned a $1,500 prize and were honored at the 2022 Ohio Farm Bureau Annual Meeting.

“County Farm Bureaus take pride in service to their members and their communities,” said Paul Lyons, vice president of membership with Ohio Farm Bureau. “These amazing programs bring networking, philanthropy and grassroots advocacy to the local level, which emphasizes the value of Farm Bureau.”

2022 Innovation Award winners

Fayette: Storytime with a farmer

Helping children learn where food comes from and who grows it was the goal of Fayette County Farm Bureau’s Storytime with a Farmer. Having farmers read books about agriculture to children at an elementary school, library and online was a highly effective way to build awareness and understanding of the industry.

Fulton: Historic 1920’s Farm Bureau Office

With its sponsorship of a Historic 1920s Farm Bureau Office, Fulton County is now part of Sauder Village and Museum’s 1920s Main Street program. To build the office, the county undertook a large fundraising effort, culminating with a concert by Girl Named Tom, the winners of “The Voice,” to reach its fundraising goal.

Gallia: Meat your local butcher

Gallia County’s Meat Your Local Butcher event gave members the opportunity to meet the three county butchers and learn from a meat science professor from a local university. The professor explained common practices that are conducted in meat processing facilities and why there can be differences among local county processors.

Geauga: Amish safety day

Geauga County Farm Bureau joined forces with the county sheriff’s office, the State Highway Patrol, a local fire department, the local hospital, Ohio Division of Natural Resources, Soil and Water, and the county engineer’s office to provide an Amish Safety Day for the community. Geauga County is home to the fourth largest population of Amish in the state.

Henry: Shine in the show ring

Henry County’s Shine in the Show Ring event was an alternative livestock show for individuals with developmental disabilities partnering with Junior Fair livestock exhibitors as mentors to present livestock projects to professional judges.

Auglaize, Logan, Mercer and Shelby: What happens in our barn at night

Auglaize, Logan, Mercer and Shelby County Farm Bureaus used the award-winning “Barn at Night” book as the basis for social media outreach to promote agriculture to the community as part of National Agriculture Week.

Carroll, Harrison, Jefferson and Tuscarawas: Check your engine

Check Your Engine is a program from Carroll, Harrison, Jefferson and Tuscarawas counties. It focuses on providing access to mental health services to rural communities by providing training to the employees of local businesses who interact with farmers every day.

Hancock, Hardin, Seneca and Wyandot: Women’s Agri-Intelligence Conference

Hancock, Hardin, Seneca and Wyandot County Farm Bureaus hosted a Women’s Agri-Intelligence Conference that focused on education, empowerment and the value of membership. The conference was created to be an inclusive and empowering experience for local women to connect and learn from one another.