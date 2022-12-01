Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, December 1, 2022

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Sunshine tries to dominate today, but we are still quite chilly over Ohio. Temps will be below normal, but should be a little better off today than yesterday. We keep mostly sunny skies in the forecast for tomorrow but temps will moderate.

Clouds are back on Saturday and we will have to work through a bit of moisture. The rain chances are not overly impressive, but we can see a few hundredths to .3″ with coverage at 60% of Ohio through the day. We clear out after midnight Saturday night, and then turn out partly to mostly sunny and cool for Sunday.

Monday features sun to start but clouds increasing in the afternoon. Then showers develop overnight and work through the state all day Tuesday. Rain totals can be .25″-1″ with 80% coverage. The map below shows 24 hour rain totals from midnight Monday night through midnight Tuesday.

Colder air slips back into the region for Wednesday and Thursday. Temps will be below normal. Clouds increase friday and we cant rule out a few scattered showers, mostly in far southern Ohio. For the following weekend we feature a mix of clouds and sun with chilly temps.