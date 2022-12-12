Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, December 12, 2022

Share Facebook

Dry the next two days, and then we see a significant pattern shift coming at us. Today we will stay on the cooler side, but should have the clouds that have been so thick the past few days break up some, for a mix of clouds and sun. We expect temps to climb tomorrow on good strong south flow that develops ahead of our coming storm system. Any sun tomorrow will be followed by increasing clouds. But, we are keeping the entire state precipitation free through all of Tuesday.

Scattered showers work into far western and southwestern Ohio after midnight tomorrow and then start to build over other areas of the state into Wednesday. Still, we only make it to about 60% coverage on moisture for Wednesday with rain totals of .1″-.75″. A second surge of moisture comes on Thursday with rain totals of .25″-.75″ and 90% coverage. Cold air also blasts in quickly behind the Thursday moisture. We wont rule out precipitation ending as a few wet snowflakes on Thursday afternoon, but think the significant fall off in temps waits until after rain is done. The map below shows 48 hour precipitation totals through midnight Thursday. Again, this is predominately rain.

Much colder to finish the week for Friday and this coming weekend. There will be moisture coming around the backside of low pressure passing to our north. Due to that, we will not rule out light snow or flurries in Ohio Friday and Saturday, with the best potential for minor accumulations coming friday afternoon, friday night and the first part of saturday, mostly from I-70 northward.

Next week stays cold Monday through at least early Thursday, with high pressure building in from Tuesday forward. THis will yield a mix of clouds and sun, but should also give us precipitation free days as we lead up to Christmas weekend.