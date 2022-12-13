Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, December 13, 2022

Share Facebook

Slightly milder air comes into the region on a strong south flow. This is happening ahead of a rather significant frontal complex that moves through the state tomorrow and Thursday. Tomorrow still looks to be a lesser coverage day, but the biggest rains come overnight tomorrow night through Thursday midday. Rains are setting up to end as sloppy wet snowflakes Thursday afternoon, but we don’t think we will see significant accumulations anywhere except lake effect areas. We will take another look tomorrow to see if that thought changes. The air coming in behind the front is dramatically colder.

Clouds and some sun around from Friday through the weekend. We have a decent chance of light snow and flurry action from later Friday afternoon and evening through Saturday. We may see some minor accumulations north of US 30. Sunday should turn out partly sunny.

Clouds come right back for next Monday with scattered snow showers pushing through. We have potential for some accumulations, but will hold off on official estimates for now. Available liquid equivalents look to be .1″-.5″ with coverage at 70% of Ohio.

Precipitation is mostly done for the rest of the week after the Monday event moves off to the east. A reinforcing shot of cold air is on the way for the balance of the week. Well below normal temps are expected and that fuels potential of off and on flurries from Tuesday afternoon on through Friday, but nothing noteworthy enough to prompt thoughts of accumulations.