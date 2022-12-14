Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, December 14, 2022

Share Facebook

Rain moves through Ohio today, tonight and the first part of tomorrow. We expect the system to throw moisture our way in two waves, with a bit of a break between the two later this afternoon. Combined, we are looking for rain totals of .25″-1.5″ with coverage at 100% of Ohio. The map below shows expectations through noon tomorrow. Now, we are looking for cold air to blast in behind the frontal passage tomorrow. PRecipitation is mostly done by the time the cold air takes control, but we will still allow for rain to potentially end as wet snowflakes in parts of the state, particularly north.

The week finishes chilly with below normal temps Friday through the weekend. While we expect some sun as soon as tomorrow afternoon as colder, drier air tries to come in, we also will be looking at clouds rotating in over the region as low pressure gets cut off in the upper levels of the atmosphere and as such takes much longer to clear out. Because of that, light snow and flurry activity can develop, particularly on Saturday, over the state. We can’t rule out a coating from that action, mostly over the northern half to third of Ohio.

Mixed cloud and sun for next week too, Monday through Wednesday. Temps remain chilly with a reinforcing shot of cold air to start the week. By Thursday we are expecting a moderating push, but it seems to be coming ahead of another system for Thursday night into Friday. That system has potential for some rain or snow, depending on track of the low.