Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, December 15, 2022

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Rain showers continue this morning but our frontal complex is quickly moving east and north. Rain should be out of the state by midday, faster in the west. Cold air is racing in today, and we still won’t rule out some rain ending as wet snowflakes in far NE Ohio. However, snow is not a major concern at this time.

Temperatures will stay below normal for the rest of the week and weekend. We expect a mix of clouds and sun in some places already this afternoon, and if not that soon for all areas, then tomorrow through Sunday. Temperatures will be significantly colder, with below normal daytime highs expected all the way through. There is a strong area of low pressure cut off to our NW, slowly trying to work out of the Upper Midwest and Great Lakes. This low will feature clouds and moisture circulating around it. Mostly this triggers light snow and flurries over MI with some lake effect too, into Ontario. But, we won’t rule out the potential for some light snow and flurries, particularly tomorrow night through Saturday afternoon. Even without the flurries, it will feel much more like winter.

Cold air stays for the first half of next week. Partly sunny skies should be here, but below normal temps continue. Clouds increase late Wednesday, and by Thursday midday we are looking at our next front. A slight moderation in temps before that fronts arrival will trigger rain to start, but there is good potential to see rain end as wet snow later Thursday into Friday the 23rd. A shift to bitterly cold air is likely behind that front for the Christmas Weekend. The map below shows temps relative to normal for the 23rd. Bundle up for Christmas!