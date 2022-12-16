Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, December 16, 2022

Share Facebook

Colder air taking control in our forecast pattern. We will be working through a chilly finish to the week and weekend with clouds and some sun. Strong low pressure continue to work slowly through the Upper Midwest and will try and exit the Great Lakes on sunday. The circulation around that low will bring clouds and snow showers to WI, MI and Ontario over the next 2-3 days, and down in Ohio we will have to watch for thicker clouds and a few flurries or isolated snow showers. The best chance of that comes later tonight and the first half of tomorrow in areas from US 30 north. Temps will be below normal.

We start next week chilly as well on Monday and Tuesday, before temps moderate just a touch Wednesday. A frontal complex shows up next Thursday and will bring chances of rain and snow. The wet snow can have some accumulations, but we are not going to attempt to call those specifics just yet. The system looks to have .1″-.5″ of liquid potential the way it is coming together right now, but the breakdown of rain vs. snow will come in to focus later on .

Behind the frontal passage we get a reinforcing shot of much colder air. We will be frigid for the Christmas holiday weekend the 24th and 25th. That means if we do see some snow out of the system Thursday the 22nd, we will in fact have a white Christmas. The map below shows temps vs normal for Christmas Eve.