Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, December 19, 2022

It’s the week before Christmas and we have a potential winter storm brewing. Today and tomorrow look decent for most of Ohio. High pressure is sitting right on top of us to start the week. That means we will see cold air holding here, but we should see slightly better sunshine potential both days. Wednesday will start with sun, but we expect clouds to build late in the afternoon and overnight wednesday night.

Most of you are interested to hear the take this morning on the upcoming storm system that arrives later in the week. That storm arrives with a bit of a leading edge moving into Ohio on Thursday and we do see some temperatures moderation. That means we are expecting rain and snow potential on Thursday, but predominantly rain south of I-70, and then a mix of rain and wet snow farther north. The Thursday precipitation has a liquid equivalent of a few hundredths to half an inch. Cold air pushes east overnight, and a second surge of moisture comes in with the cold air on Friday. We are looking for snow showers all day Friday, Friday night, and then for most of Saturday, finally tapering off in the afternoon. The bigger snow totals will stay to our west, over Indiana and MI, the way it looks this morning, but as with all winter storms, track of the low is very important. This is why we are not putting any official snow totals in the forecast this morning, just leaving the door open for significant accumulations. The map below shows the liquid equivalent of the moisture from Thursday night through Saturday late afternoon. To be clear, while are are not putting totals out for another 24 hours, we do expect snow, significant in some areas, and strong, gusty winds to accompany. That means blowing and drifting, and road conditions that are not the best. We are monitoring the track closely. Stay tuned for updates.

Behind this system, we are quite cold for the balance of the holiday weekend. TEmps will be well below normal through the last week of December. ARctic air is fully incontrol. We won’t rule out lake effect in normal areas and flurries elsewhere for Sunday or monday. Another fast moving disturbance comes through on Tuesday of next week and can add another few inches of snow. Then we stay frigid, but should be dry WEdnesday through Friday of next week.