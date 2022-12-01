Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, December 2, 2022

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Milder today as south winds allow temps to moderate through the day. We get back closer to normal and even a bit above normal on temps. Sunshine dominates most of the day, but clouds will increase late this afternoon and evening. Tomorrow turns out cloudy and we will be looking for scattered showers over about 70% of the state. Rain totals will be a few hundredths to .3″. Moisture dies down late tomorrow afternoon and we clear out overnight tomorrow night.

Sunday will be cooler but we expect a good deal of sun. Monday stays near normal with a mix of clouds and sun, but we see clouds increase in the afternoon. Scattered showers return overnight monday night through Tuesday. Rain totals can be .25″-1″ with coverage at 80%. The map below shows the rain set up for the 24 hour period from midnight Monday to midnight Tuesday.

Wednesday and Thursday next week will be cooler with clouds and sun. No precipitation is likely. The dry weather continues through the end of the 10 day period with a cold, high pressure dome settling in next Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Temps will be a good 5-9 degrees below normal heading toward mid-month.