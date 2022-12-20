Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, December 20, 2022

Share Facebook

Dry weather continues today and tomorrow before we start to see our winter storm lift into the region. Today we will not be as chilly and tomorrow will be similar. We stay precipitation free both days, but may not be able to get full sunshine. That being said, we look for a mix of clouds and sun over all of Ohio.

Clouds increase late tomorrow, and our first wave of moisture moves into Ohio after midnight and goes through the day Thursday. We expect the bulk of this precipitation to come as rain. A few hundredths to half an inch with coverage better over areas south of I-70, but we will not rule out action anywhere. Cold air comes in Thursday night, and that is when we see a changeover to snow. Snow continues through Friday and the first part of Saturday. The low will be passing mostly to the west and north of Ohio, so we may not see the biggest snow totals. However, we do expect winds to be 20-40 mph from Thursday night through Saturday midday with gusts to 55mph. Additionally, we do not see winds slip back below 10 mph until closer to Monday morning. So, even if we see minor snows, blowing and drifting snow will be an issue in most of Ohio. Right now we are pegging snow totals at a low of 2 inches in parts of southern Ohio to 10 inches in northern areas in that Thursday night through Saturday afternoon period. The longer we go, the better lake effect set up we can see come together too, so in areas of far northern Ohio and NE Ohio, we will leave the door open to higher snow totals. Really though, we see our best snow potential to our west over IN and up into MI. The map below shows liquid equivalent precipitation from this system. Snow ratios are still being worked out. We will have a snow map for you tomorrow.

Cold air and flurries hold through Christmas Day on sunday. Next monday we start with a few breaks in the clouds, and then a clipper system races through Monday afternoon through Tuesday midday. That clipoper can give 1-3 inches of snow with 60% coverage, mostly in the north.

Cold air holds into early Wednesday, and then we see temps moderate the rest of next week. We will be near to a bit above normal Thursday into the New Years Eve timeframe. However, another frontal boundary will likely bring temps back for New Years Day. That front has little precipitation to be concerned about at this time.