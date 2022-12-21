Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, December 21, 2022

Share Facebook

Dry again today as we prepare for an interesting finish to the week. We should see a mix of clouds and sun over Ohio today, but clouds will be on the increase later this afternoon and evening. This will be our last dry day for a few days. Tomorrow, scattered rain showers will start to lift into southern Ohio, and track north through the day. Rains will be rather light at first, with action on Thursday limited to a few hundredths to a tenth or two and about 50% coverage. We keep action in liquid form up through midnight tomorrow, night, and then our cold front starts to race in. Rain changes to snow after midnight, first in the west, and then snow spreads across the rest of the state through the overnight and daybreak Friday. Snow continues friday, but likely loses intensity friday afternoon. However, winds do not lose intensity. Winds will ramp up to 20-40 mph after midnight tomorrow night and will stay strong through saturday. We expect gusts above 50mph. With the snow, this will create visibility issues and significant blowing and drifting. As we move through Friday, lake effect will start up as well, and will be a particular issue for NE Ohio. All told, we are looking at snow totals breaking down in this manner. Far south of I-70 we see a coating to 2-3 inches of snow, as we hold on to rain longer. In some areas of far southern Ohio, we may end up with predominantly rain. Closer to I-70, we can see some 2-5 inch totals. Then north of I-70 we can see 3-10 inches of snow, with the heaviest north of US 30. Lake effect can add to totals in the typical areas and even in far NW Ohio, but we really miss the biggest snow totals, as they stay farther west into IN and MI. Still, even with these totals, the winds are the most significant issue. Even 3 inches of snow can produce some pretty nasty conditions at times with the winds we are projecting. Stay safe. The map below is a snapshot of potential snow from midnight Thursday night through early Saturday.

Lost in all the discussion on the snow potential is the dramatic drop in temps. We will be brutally cold for the weekend and temps will fall all day on FRiday. Wind chills will be far below zero and can reach dangerous levels. The frigid air is in for both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Monday stays quite cold too. There we see a clipper system coming through that can give a brief inch or two from Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning. However, that system seems to have lost a bit of its punch as of late. Temps remain below normal through next Tuesday.

A major shift in pattern arrives next Wednesday as we see a sharp turn to moderating temps. We can be above normal as soon as Thursday, and then stay mild through the end of next week and weekend, turing the calendar from 22 to 23 on a warmer note. This will likely give us some false hope. Right now the mild air looks to linger into that first full week of January, but cold, polar air looks to be on the move again back into the state by Jan 10, and we may spend most of the rest of the month below to well below normal.