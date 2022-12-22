Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, December 22, 2022

Share Facebook

The winter storm everyone has been talking about finally arrives over the course of the next 24 hours. Clouds dominate today and moisture starts to lift up from the south. That triggers scattered lights showers, drizzle and a few wet snowflakes through the day. Moisture totals are not impressive, only a few hundredths to a tenth or two over about 60% of Ohio. Winds start to ramp up later this afternoon and evening. Cold air starts to blast in between 9pm and 3am tomorrow morning. Rain changes to snow, and the snow showers continue through tomorrow early afternoon. On top of the snow, we see winds still very strong, with sustained winds at 20-40 mph and gusts to 55. This will create blowing and drifting snow, along with poor visibilities. That phenomenon happens regardless of whether we get lots of snow or just a bit. Snow totals are still in a range from 2-3 inches farther south, to 8 or 9 north. So, clearly the system has backed off the potential that was out there earlier this week. Most of that is due to the fact that the low has strengthened and is moving faster. That means we have less time under the wind and cold fueled, snow, and the front moves through faster. Now, the winds behind remain strong, so blowing and drifting continues through a good chunk of Saturday. In addition, those strong winds can create significant lake effect snow. However, the west winds mean that the lake effect will be limited in scope to mostly NE Ohio, and just a bit near the rest of the lake shore. If the winds get even a hint of a northerly vector, that shifts the lake effect farther south. Anywhere that gets lake effect can easily double snow totals from Tonight through tomorrow midday by the time we get to Sunday morning.

Brutal cold is the other part of this system. Temps can go from the low to mid 30s near midnight tonight to 0 by 4AM. Then we stay in the single digits for Friday, Saturday and sunday for highs, and overnight lows will be well below zero. Add the winds creating very low wind chills, and we are setting up for a frigid holiday weekend. Cold air holds into monday as well.

A clipper system can bring a coating to an inch or two of snow to Ohio Monday midday and afternoon, but sweeps through quickly. We expect no better than 60% coverage on snow there. Temps are not as cold Tuesday. Then we see sharp temperature moderation the second half of next week. We are milder Wednesday, then flat out warm, all things considered, for Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Rain can come back into the forecast for next friday night into saturday, with potential for .1″-.75″ and 80% coverage. Warmer air stays into the start of the first week of January.