Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, December 26, 2022

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

A clipper system moves into and through the eastern corn belt quickly today. This system will bring a bit of light snow potential, with a coating to an inch over about 50% of the state. However, it also will bring the last of our cold air, as a significant pattern change is upon us. Temperatures tomorrow will not be as cold as today, and definitely not as cold as what we saw this past weekend. The snows today are more nuisance snows than anything else. Tomorrow we expect a mix of clouds and sun.

Dramating temperature moderation comes for the second half of the week. Wednesday we are much milder, and then Thursday through the weekend and through midweek next week we are well above normal. The map below shows 7 day temps vs. normal from Thursday through next Wednesday. Now, the warmer air also brings precipitation back. Scattered light showers can pop up later friday but with minimal coverage. Then two waves of more significant action come over the weekend on Saturday and Sunday. Combined, all moisture for the Friday through Sunday stretch will be at .1″-.8″ with coverage at 100%.

Next week we take a break for Monday. However, a strong system looks to return on Tuesday the 3rd, with the potential again for rain. Totals there can be up to half an inch. We follow that with a drier finish to the 10 day forecast window for Wednesday the 4th and Thursday the 5th. Colder air is pooling to the NW and will likely try and break free for a move into the region late next week or into early the following week. This warm up will be short lived overall.