Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, December 27, 2022

Chilly today, but we are coming up off of our lows that we put in over the holiday weekend. We are still 24 hours away from significant warming, but it is coming. Today we should get clouds to break up for more sun. High pressure is being analysed in over areas to our southwest this morning, but we move quickly onto the backside of that high this afternoon. That should promote south and southwest breezes, which will kickstart our move to warmer temps. We clear out overnight, but with warmer air moving over our cold surface, fog can develop for tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow we get much warmer and we keep temps above normal on through the end of the week, weekend and first half of next week. Tomorrow features good sunshine to accompany the warming. Thursday clouds increase and we can’t rule out a few spits or sprinkles over the southern part of the state before the end of the day. Moisture is not a big deal, we just can’t rule it out.

Friday remains cloudy and we boost our threats of scattered showers in the afternoon. But, the best rain potential comes overnight Friday night through saturday and into early Sunday. A well organized system lifts in from the southwest and brings rain totals of .25″-1″ over 80% of Ohio. We should have all precipitation out of here by sunrise or shortly thereafter Sunday morning. The map below shows rain potential from the system.

The balance of sunday and monday we expect clouds and some sun, but definitely more clouds than sun. Temps stay warmer than normal. A strong system arrives for next Tuesday and early Wednesday, bringing showers and even a few thunderstorms. Moisture can be significant, with rain potential of .25″-1.25″ over 90% of Ohio. We may see some clearing Wednesday afternoon, but temps do not fall right away. Colder air is pooling to the NW and we expect it to break through into the region later on next week, late Thursday or Friday. Another strong low is coming together in New Mexico late next week, and we are watching that for any sign that it wants to shoot our way for that first full weekend of January. It looks like it will be a very active start to 2023, and we will be turning soggy and muddy as we bring in the new year.