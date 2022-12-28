Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, December 28, 2022

Share Facebook

Milder air lifts into the region today, and we should see better sunshine potential. This may be the best looking day of the rest of the week. Tomorrow stays mild, but we will have clouds building ahead of a system in here to finish the week. We should stay dry for thursday and start with sun, but then those clouds build through the afternoon and evening. Spits, sprinkles and scattered showers can’t be ruled out starting early Friday morning through the afternoon. Then better rains are in for Saturday through Sunday morning. All told, we are still looking at rains to finish the week ranging from .25″-1.25″ with nearly 100% coverage. The map below shows combined system totals from Friday morning through Sunday midday.

We get a break later Sunday afternoon and that break continues through Monday. We can see some sun break through and mix with clouds, and we stay a bit above normal. Then a second strong system arrives for next Tuesday into Wednesday. This frontal complex continues to have potential for showers and thunderstorms. Rain totals can be again from .25″ to 1.25″ with coverage at 80%.

Colder air finally returns behind that front for the last half of the week next week. We are not looking at brutal cold or below normal cold, but temps will pull back closer to normal, which is chilly for early January. We continue to watch a system developing in NM and the 4 corners region for potential impact the end of next weekend or early the following week.