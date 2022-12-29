Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, December 29, 2022

Share Facebook

Thursday comes with a mostly dry outlook, however we are looking at a wet finish to the week. Today we stay mild with decent southwest flow across the region. Temps will be above normal once again. Sun will be forced out by clouds as the day progresses, but we still think we can call this day pretty nice, at least by December 29th standards. The clouds really thicken after sunset tonight. Overnight, scattered light moisture works into far southern and SW Ohio. This moisture will spread north and east through Friday and eventually work out of the state by midday to early afternoon Saturday. Rain totals are expected to be generally .25″-1″ but some heavier action may boost totals in west central and NW Ohio before all is said and done. The map below shows event totals from friday morning through saturday afternoon.

We put together a pause in wet weather for the balance of the weekend and and Monday. Clouds will give way to sun on Sunday and we then reverse it on Monday with sun to start followed by clouds as the day wears on. However, we should be precipitation free from late Saturday through Monday evening.

Our next well organized weather system arrives overnight next monday night and Tuesday. This looks to be a strong low coming out of the central plains. The low tracks mostly to our west and north, meaning we are solidly in the warm sector. Temps stay above normal and we get some rain. Some rains may be significant, and there are also some threats for thunderstorms, although not a large scale thunderstorm event. Rains will be here through the entire day Tuesday, starting near midnight on Monday night. By Wednesday morning, we will be done with most moisture. Totals from this system are projected to be .25″-1″ with 100% coverage

Temps do not immediately cool down behind that front, but colder air is pushing in over the Great Plains and most of the western US. We likely keep temps at normal to slightly above normal levels Wednesday into Thursday. A front moving through the Upper Midwest and GReat lakes next Thursday afternoon into friday will likely be the trigger that pulls cold air into our region for next weekend and the week of the 9th. At this time, though, we are not projecting significant moisture from that air mass change.